Krist Novoselic defends Nickelback against FOX News

FOX News' Chris Stirewalt, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic (photo via Facebook), and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Since when did Nickelback become the scourge of the Republican party? Earlier this week, Donald Trump tweeted out a video meme featuring the “Photograph” rockers in an attempt to paint former vice president Joe Biden in an incriminating light. The band filed a copyright takedown notice, destroying POTUS’ attempt to spread fake news via referential humor. Now, former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has stepped up to bat for Nickelback, defending the Canadian rockers against more badmouthing from FOX News.

Trump’s meme triggered a trip down social media’s collective memory lane, leading some to recall the time two Congressmen actually debated the merits of Nickelback on the House floor back in March. While discussing the, uh, news (?) on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, FOX News’ Chris Stirewalt compared the rock gods to socialism. “Our generation and prior generations fought hard against the scourge of Nickelback and to show what the dangers are of emo pop-ballad ’90s rocks,” Stirewalt said. “And now a new generation has come along that has forgotten the hazards of the past, and now are playing with these ideas. It’s very, very dangerous.”



Look, it was clearly a joke — and an ironic one, considering it was Republican Rep. Rodney Davis who was actually defending the band in the House. But upon seeing the clip reposted on Twitter, Novoselic took issue with most of what Stirewalt said, professing his “love” for Nickelback. He corrected the genre labeling, nodded to the irony of talking about socialism in relation to a Canadian band, and called out Stirewalt’s “fringe” position:

“Who is this jerk? Nickelback is a is power pop rock band & I love them!!!! They are Canadian BTW. The USA can work well because of the uneasy marriage between socialism and capitalism here. There is push and pull—so be weary of those on the fringe advocating one way or another.”

And so here we are, talking about a member of Nirvana defending Nickelback from FOX News pundits making bad socialism jokes. When’s the endgame so we can just start this timeline over?