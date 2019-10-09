The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Revisits His Solo Career

Kyle Meredith With... John Lodge

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge gives Kyle Meredith a ring to detail his new best-of compilation, B Yond – The Very Best Of, which focuses on his oft-overlooked 70s solo releases, re-recordings of a pair of Moody Blues classics, and epic live cuts. Lodge also discusses how his recent work stands up to those fabled ’60s songs, recounts going solo after the Moody Blues lost their way in the ’70s, and promos his upcoming tour.

