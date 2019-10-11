Everclear’s Art Alexakis on Going Solo and Getting Political

Kyle Meredith With... Art Alexakis

Everclear singer-songwriter Art Alexakis and Kyle Meredith discuss his debut solo LP, Sun Songs, which finds the “Santa Monica” frontman focusing on an acoustic sound and playing every instrument himself. We hear how lead single “Hot Water Test” recounts his recent diagnosis with ALS, and the stories behind the handful of politically charged songs throughout the record. Alexakis also says that after this solo tour, he’ll turn his attention to a 2020 run with Everclear to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Songs For An American Movie as well as the release of his autobiography.

