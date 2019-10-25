Kyle Meredith With... Hoobastank

Hoobastank guitarist Dan Estrin talks to Kyle Meredith about the 15th anniversary of the band’s sophomore LP, The Reason. Estrin takes us behind the scenes of what it was like to write the chart-topping album while still touring their breakthrough debut, only to have the tour come to a halt after suffering a head injury from a motorbike accident. We also hear about the lasting impact of the album’s titular track and the bonus songs that are included on the new deluxe edition (spoiler: the previously unreleased “Force Feed Me”). He also shares what’s not included, specifically their cover of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”, and you’ll have to listen to find out why.

