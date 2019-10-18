Kyle Meredith With... Kim Gordon

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Nearly 40 years into her career, Kim Gordon has just released her first solo album, No Home Record. The album finds the Sonic Youth co-founder using lyrical collages over drum machines and guitar outbursts in what has resulted in pure sonic noice-pop fun.

On today’s episode of Kyle Meredith, Gordon unpacks the album, discussing the commercialization of art and writing in pop structures for the first time in a decade. The two also chat about her love and history of ’80s hip-hop, whether or not the lyrics on this LP update the story from her autobiography, Girl In a Band, and why she recently became a Fleetwood Mac fan.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.