Liz Phair on Horror Stories, Fairy Tales, and Her New Album

Kyle Meredith With... Liz Phair

Liz Phair returns to the scene with not just her first new music in nearly a decade, but with an autobiography in tow as well. Phair spoke with Kyle Meredith about collecting the memories that make up Horror Stories, and how its follow up, the yet-to-be completed Fairy Tales, focuses on the darker and lighter sides of her past. She also discusses how the 2016 election and Prince’s death helped kickstart the ideas and process. From there, we get to hear about her comeback single, “Good Side”, returning to work with Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood, and what to expect from the rest of the album, which Liz tells us will be a “stranger, much more experimental, deeper and twistier journey.”

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

