(Sandy) Alex G on Being Mistaken for Beto O’Rourke

Kyle Meredith With... (Sandy) Alex G

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



(Sandy) Alex G speaks with Kyle Meredith about writing and recording House of Sugar, his latest critically acclaimed LP. Alex discusses his penchant for hooks and weird instrumentals, in addition to what a song means to him vs. how it’s received by listeners. The two find a thread between the album’s title and the current climate in America, which also pops up in songs like “Gretel” and “Bad Man”. Speaking of politics, Alex found himself in an odd situation after a photo of him was mistaken for presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, and we get the story on what that experience was like as well.

Want to see (Sandy) Alex G on tour? Get tickets now.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter