White Reaper Explains How An All-Ages Community Gave the Band Its Start

Kyle Meredith With... White Reaper

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



White Reaper recently sat down with Kyle Meredith to go over the details of their latest LP, You Deserve Love. Both Tony Esposito and Nick Wilkerson discuss the Nashville sessions with producer Jay Joyce. share how having new guitarist Hunter Thompson changed the dynamics, digress on experimenting with new instruments, and explain why they wrote about cars and widows. They also revisit the all-ages Louisville underground community that gave them their start, and how they used their album cover to reflect our current era.

Want to see White Reaper on tour? Get tickets now.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter