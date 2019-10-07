Kyle Meredith With... Whitney

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Whitney members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich give Kyle Meredith a call to discuss their sophomore album, Forever Turned Around, and its connections to anxiety, the environment, travel, and life in your ’20s. They expand on the impact of bringing guitarist Ziyad Asrar back into the band, when writing personal is also political, being an 8-member band, and the stop and restarts that lead to a new LP.

Want to see Whitney on tour? Grab your tickets now.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter