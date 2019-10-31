La Roux announces new album Supervision, shares “International Woman of Leisure”: Stream

La Roux

La Roux has announced her first album in nearly six years. It’s titled Supervision and due out February 7th through the synthpop artist’s own Supercolour Records.

Her third full-length overall, it follows 2014’s Trouble in Paradise and her Grammy-winning self-titled debut from 2006. The new effort counts eight tracks altogether, including titles such as “Do You Feel”, “Automatic Driver”, and “Everything I Live For”. There’s also lead single, “International Woman of Leisure”, along with a Nova Dando-directed video. Watch it below.



(Read: The Top 10 Albums from Cherrytree Records)

La Roux, real name Eleanor “Elly” Jackson, recently contributed to Tyler, the Creator’s latest masterpiece album IGOR back in May. She also appeared on New Order’s Music Complete in 2015.

To support the new LP, La Roux is heading out on an early 2020 tour. Dates include shows in North America and Europe, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 1st at 10 a.m. Grab yours here.

La Roux 2020 Tour Dates:

02/05 – London, UK @ Fabric

02/11 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

02/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

02/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

03/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

03/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

03/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Park We

03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

03/16 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Supervision Artwork:

Supervision Tracklist:

01. 21st Century

02. Do You Feel

03. Automatic Driver

04. International Woman of Leisure

05. Everything I Live For

06. Otherside

07. He Rides

08. Gullible Fool