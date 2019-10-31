La Roux announces new album Supervision, shares “International Woman of Leisure”: Stream

La Roux has announced her first album in nearly six years. It’s titled Supervision and due out February 7th through the synthpop artist’s own Supercolour Records.
Her third full-length overall, it follows 2014’s Trouble in Paradise and her Grammy-winning self-titled debut from 2006. The new effort counts eight tracks altogether, including titles such as “Do You Feel”, “Automatic Driver”, and “Everything I Live For”. There’s also lead single, “International Woman of Leisure”, along with a Nova Dando-directed video. Watch it below.
La Roux, real name Eleanor “Elly” Jackson, recently contributed to Tyler, the Creator’s latest masterpiece album IGOR back in May. She also appeared on New Order’s Music Complete in 2015.
To support the new LP, La Roux is heading out on an early 2020 tour. Dates include shows in North America and Europe, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 1st at 10 a.m. Grab yours here.
La Roux 2020 Tour Dates:
02/05 – London, UK @ Fabric
02/11 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
02/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
02/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
03/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
03/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
03/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Park We
03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
03/16 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic
03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Supervision Artwork:
Supervision Tracklist:
01. 21st Century
02. Do You Feel
03. Automatic Driver
04. International Woman of Leisure
05. Everything I Live For
06. Otherside
07. He Rides
08. Gullible Fool