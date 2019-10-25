Lacuna Coil release new song “Bad Things” as an Amazon exclusive: Stream

Lacuna Coil

Italian metallers Lacuna Coil recently released their ninth studio album, Black Anima, but they already have some additional music to share. The band just unveiled a new song called “Bad Things” as an Amazon Original tune.

According to co-vocalist Andrea Ferro, there was a purpose behind releasing “Bad Things” around Halloween.



“The spookiest time of the year is approaching, the magic night when pumpkins glow by moonlight,” he said in a statement. “Halloween is known as the end of summer and the start of winter, a season associated with darkness and frigid weather.”

He added, “We have decided to celebrate the fact that we will be the first Italian artists to create an Amazon Original Track with an appropriately themed song called ‘Bad Things.’ The song has a unique horror vibe perfect for the last day of October, when the boundary between the living and the dead becomes blurred.”

(Read: Beyond the Boys’ Club: Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia)

“Bad Things” is available via Amazon Music in the “Metal Scene” playlist. Fans can also say, “Alexa, play the Amazon Original by Lacuna Coil” when using their Echo devices. Preview the song via the player below.

Lacuna Coil’s other vocalist, Cristina Scabbia, was recently interviewed by Heavy Consequence for our Beyond the Boys’ Club column. Among other topics, she discussed what an anomaly it was to see women in metal music when Lacuna Coil were first starting out.

“It was very, very rare,” she told us. “But, as soon as the audience started to see the show, they started to appreciate it, and for me, it was a lot of fun to see their reaction like, ‘Oh, wow, she can sing and give a good performance!’ That was the big difference. People were really surprised to see a female onstage, and it’s not like that anymore.”