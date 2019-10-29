New Orleans’ haunted LaLaurie Mansion to receive new horror franchise from The Conjuring writers

Madame LaLaurie Mansion

The LaLaurie Mansion will finally open its doors … on the silver screen. As Bloody Disgusting reports, the writers behind The Conjuring series have just announced a new horror franchise set around the historic haunted house in New Orleans.

Screenwriters Chad and Carey Hayes have hooked up with Faster Horse Pictures’ Cindy Bond, Doug McKay, and Michael Whalen to produce a series set around the iconic location that draws in thousands upon thousands of relievers each year.



::dusts off city records book:: The house was made famous by its titular owner, Madame LaLaurie, a New Orleans socialite-turned-serial killer who tortured and murdered countless enslaved captives in the house. Nobody knew.

(Read: The 100 Scariest Movies of All Time)

That is, until 1834, when one of her captors set the house on fire after being chained to a furnace. The flames naturally led firefighters to discover all sorts of horrors inside, from secret rooms to hidden passages to other macabre infrastructures.

Here’s the thing, though: Save for Nicolas Cage, who used to own the place, nobody in the general public has been granted access to the property, at least not since 1932. In other words, the place has been this beacon of mystery for nearly a century — and yes, we’re well aware of American Horror Story: Coven, which took many liberties with the source material.

All that changes with this franchise, however, since Whalen actually bought the place. According to a press release, the Hayes brothers are mulling over the idea of writing the script inside the home, and production intends to shoot inside as well.

(Read: Every Horror Movie Sequel from Worst to Best)

“We love writing films in which we get to tell true stories – incorporating moments that people can look up and discover did in fact happen,” said the Hayes brothers in a joint statement. “With the LaLaurie House, we get to do exactly that … there is a wealth of documentation of a very dark and frightening past of true events. Not to mention that after spending some time there, what we personally experienced was truly unnerving. We haven’t been this excited about a project since The Conjuring!”

Production is expected to begin in 2020. Sadly, given the track record of The Conjuring franchise, we’ll likely see a half-dozen films adrenalized with a number of jump scares, though we’re holding out hope for something a bit more stoic.

In the meantime, learn all about the house below.