Lana Del Rey announces new US tour dates

Lana Del Rey, photo by David Brendan Hall

Lana Del Rey has announced new round of US tour dates in support of her latest album, Norman Fucking Rockwell!.

Beginning in November, she’ll return to the road and play shows across the Midwest, making stops in Denver, Chicago, Omaha, Nashville, and beyond.



Del Rey’s initial batch of Norman Fucking Rockwell! tour dates consisted of shows in New York City and along the Pacific Seaboard. Over the course of these performances, she covered Joni Mitchell’s “For Free” and Leonard Cohen’s “Chelsea Hotel No. 2”, shared the stage alongside Joan Baez, and lost her vape pen.

Check out Del Rey’s complete upcoming tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Lana Del Rey 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre

11/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

11/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom

11/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

11/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/16 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

11/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/23 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

02/25 – London, UK @ The O2

02/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

02/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

02/29 – Birmingham UK @ Resorts World Arena

03/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

03/03 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena