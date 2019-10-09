Lana Del Rey announces new US tour dates

Lana Del Rey has announced new round of US tour dates in support of her latest album, Norman Fucking Rockwell!.
Beginning in November, she’ll return to the road and play shows across the Midwest, making stops in Denver, Chicago, Omaha, Nashville, and beyond.
Del Rey’s initial batch of Norman Fucking Rockwell! tour dates consisted of shows in New York City and along the Pacific Seaboard. Over the course of these performances, she covered Joni Mitchell’s “For Free” and Leonard Cohen’s “Chelsea Hotel No. 2”, shared the stage alongside Joan Baez, and lost her vape pen.
Check out Del Rey’s complete upcoming tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Lana Del Rey 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre
11/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
11/04 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
11/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom
11/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
11/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/16 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
11/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
02/23 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
02/25 – London, UK @ The O2
02/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
02/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
02/29 – Birmingham UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
03/03 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena