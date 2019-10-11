Les Savy Fav perform “Let’s Get Out of Here” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Les Savy Fav, photo via Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Les Savy Fav appearances are rare these days, especially on late night TV. Maybe that’s because frontman Tim Harrington has been off working on children’s books. Regardless, the band returned Thursday night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Frenchkiss Records with a performance of “Let’s Get Out of Here” on Seth Meyers.

The venue actually made perfect sense for the post-punks’ return. LSV bassist Syd Butler, who founded Frenchkiss in 1999, and guitarist Seth Jabour also happen to be members of Late Night’s house band, the 8G Band with Fred Armisen. Considering the work they’ve put in for Meyers over the years, it was only fitting the host cede his stage to them for the occasion.



As Les Savy Fav delivered the Root for Ruin cut, Harrington first appeared in a David Bowie Starman costume, complete with iconic face lightning bolt. By the end of it, though, he’d stripped down into a Slim Goodbody suit and strolled screaming into the crowd. Watch the replay below.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2007)

Frenchkiss Records will throw their formal 20th anniversary party this Saturday, October 12th, at Brooklyn Steel. Les Savy Fav will perform again alongside The Dodos, Eleanor Friedberger, Diet Cig, TWEN, Drowners, and some special guests. Get your tickets for the big bash here.