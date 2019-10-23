Leslie Odom, Jr., photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Next month, Hamilton breakout star Leslie Odom, Jr. will release Mr, his first-ever album of original material. In anticipation, the Tony Award-winning actor and musician has planned out a 2020 North American headlining tour.

Dubbed the “Stronger Magic Tour”, it’s set to run from early March through the first week of April. Cities such as Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago are listed on the itinerary, as are Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.



Check out the full schedule below. Tickets to the “Stronger Magic Tour” go on sale Friday, October 25th and will be available for purchase here.

A fusion of jazz, soul, and R&B, Mr officially hits shelves November 8th through S-Curve/BMG. Odom is also set to appear in the new Harriet Tubman biopic, as well as next year’s The Many Saints of Newark.

Leslie Odom Jr. 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

11/04 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount

12/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

12/13 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

12/14 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

01/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hilbert Circle Theatre

02/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hilbert Circle Theatre

02/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center

02/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center

02/29 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

03/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

03/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cage

03/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

03/23 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

03/27 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort

03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

04/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Revisit Mr single “Under Pressure”: