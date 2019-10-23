Next month, Hamilton breakout star Leslie Odom, Jr. will release Mr, his first-ever album of original material. In anticipation, the Tony Award-winning actor and musician has planned out a 2020 North American headlining tour.
Dubbed the “Stronger Magic Tour”, it’s set to run from early March through the first week of April. Cities such as Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago are listed on the itinerary, as are Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.
Check out the full schedule below. Tickets to the “Stronger Magic Tour” go on sale Friday, October 25th and will be available for purchase here.
A fusion of jazz, soul, and R&B, Mr officially hits shelves November 8th through S-Curve/BMG. Odom is also set to appear in the new Harriet Tubman biopic, as well as next year’s The Many Saints of Newark.
Leslie Odom Jr. 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
11/04 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount
12/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
12/13 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
12/14 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
01/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hilbert Circle Theatre
02/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hilbert Circle Theatre
02/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center
02/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center
02/29 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
03/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
03/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cage
03/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
03/23 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
03/27 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort
03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
04/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Revisit Mr single “Under Pressure”: