Lil Peep EP Goth Angel Singer finally sees release: Stream

Lil Peep

Prior to his death in November 2017, Lil Peep announced a project called Goth Angel Sinner. Now, to coincide with Lil Peep’s “favorite holiday,” Halloween, the three-track EP has been finally been released.

The EP includes “Moving On”, “Belgium”, and “When I Lie”. The latter track comes paired with a music video helmed by frequent collaborator Rayn. “Peep and I shot ‘When I Lie’ while on the ‘Come Over When You’re Sober Tour’,” Rayn recounted. “We were in Hamburg, Germany getting ready to do a show. It was a spur of the moment video. As soon as someone from the venue led us down to the green room, Peep and I looked at each other and said we have to shoot a video here. It didn’t take long to decide what track to shoot as he had been playing ‘When I Lie’ on repeat most of the journey there. We decided to shoot a one take video as we had shot ‘4 gold chains’ as a one take in London and loved the way it came out.”



Stream the EP and watch the video below.

In November, a documentary on Lil Peep called Everybody’s Everything will hit theaters.