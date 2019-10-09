Lil Tjay reveals artwork, tracklist for new album True 2 Myself

Lil Tjay, photo via Instagram

New York City rapper Lil Tjay has shared the title and tracklist of his upcoming album. The record, called True 2 Myself, features contributions from a handful of hip-hop stars, including Lil Wayne and Lil Baby. It drops this Friday, October 11th, via Columbia.

True 2 Myself is Lil Tjay’s long-awaited debut album. The album spans 17 tracks and also includes collaborations with Lil Durk, Jay Critch, and Rileyy Lanez. Tjay announced the news through Instagram, along with a short caption teasing the record’s release date of this Friday.



(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time)

Looking at the tracklist, it may feel like True 2 Myself isn’t all that new. After all, seven songs on the album have been released previously, including “Hold On”, and two of the tracks are bonus remixes. It’s a logical move by Lil Tjay, though, who likely will score extra stream points by jamming his popular singles onto one album.

True 2 Myself won’t be out until this Friday, but in the meantime check out the newly announced album artwork and tracklist below. Don’t forget to see him on his fall tour, which includes stops at Rolling Loud NYC and Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Tickets are still available.

True 2 Myself Artwork:

True 2 Myself Tracklist:

01. One Take

02. Hold On

03. F.N.

04. Dream That I Had

05. Post to Be (feat. Rileyy Lanez)

06. Ruthless (feat. Jay Critch)

07. Mixed Emotions

08. Decline (feat. Lil Baby)

09. Sex Sounds

10. Leaked

11. Laneswitch

12. Brothers

13. GOAT

14. Top of my Game

15. No Escape

16. Brothers (Remix) (feat. Lil Durk) [BONUS]

17. Leaked (Remix) (feat. Lil Wayne) [BONUS]