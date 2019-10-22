Little Dragon return with new single “Tongue Kissing”, plus 2020 tour dates: Stream

Little Dragon, photo by Ellen Edmar

Last November, Little Dragon let loose their Lover Chanting EP. Filled with dance-forward offerings, the project fittingly served as their debut release for Ninja Tune, the English independent label known for fostering experimental, genre-fusing producers like Peggy Gou, Young Fathers, Actress, Forest Swords, and Bicep.

Today, Little Dragon are picking up where they left off with new single “Tongue Kissing”. Not unlike an impassioned make-out session, the track radiates a certain sizzling, unpredictable energy. Frontwoman Yukimi Nagano’s vocals are accompanied by a range of sounds — the bleeps and dings of what could be an arcade game, a swarm of percussion, and jumpy glow-stick-like synths. Hear it below.



“The song is very much about taking brave steps,” the Flying Lotus collaborators explained in a press statement. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.”

Fans will get the chance to hear “Tongue Kissing” live when the group tours Europe and North America for the first half of 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25th, and will be available for purchase here.

Little Dragon 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

03/12 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

03/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

03/15 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

03/16 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

03/18 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

03/19 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

03/21 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

03/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/25 – Paris, FR @ Gaite Lyrique

03/26 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/01 – Denver, CO @ Orgden Theatre

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

05/08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues