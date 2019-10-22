Little Dragon return with new single “Tongue Kissing”, plus 2020 tour dates: Stream

Last November, Little Dragon let loose their Lover Chanting EP. Filled with dance-forward offerings, the project fittingly served as their debut release for Ninja Tune, the English independent label known for fostering experimental, genre-fusing producers like Peggy Gou, Young Fathers, Actress, Forest Swords, and Bicep.
Today, Little Dragon are picking up where they left off with new single “Tongue Kissing”. Not unlike an impassioned make-out session, the track radiates a certain sizzling, unpredictable energy. Frontwoman Yukimi Nagano’s vocals are accompanied by a range of sounds — the bleeps and dings of what could be an arcade game, a swarm of percussion, and jumpy glow-stick-like synths. Hear it below.
“The song is very much about taking brave steps,” the Flying Lotus collaborators explained in a press statement. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.”
Fans will get the chance to hear “Tongue Kissing” live when the group tours Europe and North America for the first half of 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25th, and will be available for purchase here.
Little Dragon 2020 Tour Dates:
03/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
03/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
03/12 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
03/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
03/15 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
03/16 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
03/18 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
03/19 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
03/21 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
03/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/25 – Paris, FR @ Gaite Lyrique
03/26 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
04/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/01 – Denver, CO @ Orgden Theatre
05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
05/08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues