Guns N’ Roses, The Strokes, Travis Scott to headline Lollapalooza’s Latin American festivals

Guns N Roses and The Strokes, photo by Heather Kaplan

Lollapalooza has revealed the 2020 lineup for its annual Latin American festivals in Brasil, Argentina, and Chile.

Guns N’ Roses, The Strokes, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Gwen Stefani, and Cage the Elephant lead this year’s lineup.



Other notable acts include Kacey Musgraves, James Blake, The Lumineers, BROCKHAMPTON, Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra, Rex Orange County, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, Kali Uchis, Jaden Smith, King Princess, Alain Johannes Trio, IDLES, and Hayley Kiyoko, among others.

Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 27th-29th at O’Higgins Park in Santiago. Lollapalooza Argentina goes down concurrently at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Lollapalooza Brasil runs from April 3rd – 5th at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Tickets are available via each festival’s respective website.

Lollapalooza Chile Lineup

Lollapalooza Argentina Lineup

Lollapalooza Brasil Lineup