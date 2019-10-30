New Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera cartoons, Robert Zemeckis hybrid series coming to HBO Max

Hanna-Barbera's Jellystone and Looney Tunes

Sufferin’ succotash, WarnerMedia announced a whole bunch of new programming during their media presentation on Tuesday. Among the highlights were a new group of animated series coming to HBO Max: modern Looney Tunes shorts, a new Hanna-Barbera show, and a live-action/animation hybrid series coming from Robert Zemeckis.

Zemeckis’ project is called Tooned Out, and much like his classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit, it will see animated characters operating in a real-world setting. The half-hour comedy will focus on a down-on-his-luck human named Mac who starts seeing iconic cartoons come to life. “…But they’re not just there for laughs,” notes the show’s official logline, “they’re helping him get through a very rough patch in his life.”



HBO Max has also ordered 80 11-minute episodes of new Looney Tunes shorts dubbed Looney Tunes Cartoons. Like the classic cartoonist-driven stories from the 1930s-1960s, the stories will see Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, Marvin the Martian, and the rest “featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories.” In addition to shorts of various length and “adapted storylines for today’s audiences,” fans can also expect new holiday specials.

Finally, Hanna-Barbera’s catalog of characters will join together in a new series called Jellystone. Starring favorites like Yogi Bear, Boo-Boo, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla, Shag Rugg, Yakky Doodle, and more, the show will take place in the “charming” town of Jellystone. There, “your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters live, work and play together… but, at the same time, can’t help but stir up trouble for one another.”

Along with all that, classic Looney Tunes and Hanna-Babera programming will also be available on HBO Max. That includes the original Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies shorts, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Josie and the Pussycats, Popeye, Scooby Doo, and Yogi Bear. All of it will be streamable when HBO Max launches at its $14.99 price point in May 2020.

Beyond the animated slate, HBO Max has also announced a trio of DC Comics shows (Green Lantern, Strange Adventures, and DC Super Hero High), Mindy Kaling’s College Girls, Issa Rae’s Rap Sh*t, four new Adventure Time specials, the Michael Mann-directed Tokyo Vice, a Grease spinoff TV series, a Boondocks revival, and Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s Americanah. As for syndicated content, they have the rights to Big Bang Theory, Friends, South Park, Rick and Morty, and the Studio Ghibli catalog.