Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces world tour

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has announce an extensive tour in support of his upcoming debut solo album, WALLS.
Running from March to July 2020, the 43-date outing includes concerts in the UK, Europe, India, Australia, South America, and North America. Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning November 1st via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to the upcoming dates here.
WALLS is out January 31st, 2020. To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Tomlinson has shared the album’s latest single, “We Made It”, along with a music video. Watch below.
Louis Tomlinson 2020 Tour Dates:
03/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 1
03/11 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Arena
03/16 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
03/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/24 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/27 – Doncaster, UK @ Doncaster Dome
03/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
04/18 – Dubai, AE @ Coca-Cola Arena
04/20 – Jakarta, ID @ Tennis Indoor & Outdoor Senayan
04/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Shed 10
04/25 – Sydney, AU @ Big Top
04/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
04/30 – Tokyo, JP @ Studio Coast
05/01 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba
05/09 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio
05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Tom Brasil
05/13 – Asuncion, PY @ SND Arena
05/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
06/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
07/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/09 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
07/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
07/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
07/13 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre
07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
07/21 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum