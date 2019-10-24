Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces world tour

Louis Tomlinson to embark on world tour in 2020

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has announce an extensive tour in support of his upcoming debut solo album, WALLS.

Running from March to July 2020, the 43-date outing includes concerts in the UK, Europe, India, Australia, South America, and North America. Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning November 1st via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to the upcoming dates here.



WALLS is out January 31st, 2020. To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Tomlinson has shared the album’s latest single, “We Made It”, along with a music video. Watch below.

Louis Tomlinson 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 1

03/11 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Arena

03/16 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

03/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/24 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

03/27 – Doncaster, UK @ Doncaster Dome

03/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

04/18 – Dubai, AE @ Coca-Cola Arena

04/20 – Jakarta, ID @ Tennis Indoor & Outdoor Senayan

04/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Shed 10

04/25 – Sydney, AU @ Big Top

04/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

04/30 – Tokyo, JP @ Studio Coast

05/01 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba

05/09 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio

05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Tom Brasil

05/13 – Asuncion, PY @ SND Arena

05/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

06/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/17 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/09 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

07/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

07/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

07/13 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum