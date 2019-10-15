Lower Dens announce new tour dates, release short film with Moog

Lower Dens have announced new tour dates for 2020. It’s the synthpop band’s first headlining North American outing in support of their new album, The Competition, and the news arrives with a short film in tow.
Following a European run throughout January, the North American leg kicks off on February 13th in Millvale, Pennsylvania and wraps up on March 21st in the band’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. In between, Lower Dens will stop in Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York City, and most other major markets — so it’s safe to say most fans living in the US and a bit of Canada will get a chance to see the band.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can also look for them here. The full schedule is ahead.
Lower Dens have also shared a special short film in collaboration with Moog. In the clip, titled You Belong Here, Lower Dens singer Jana Hunter visits the Moog headquarters and gets to explore their instruments with nervousness and excitement. Hunter talks specifically about making “Galapagos”, one of the singles off The Competition which was recorded using Moog’s Sound Lab’s resident System 55 and Minimoog Model D synthesizers.
(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2019 (So Far))
It’s a particularly moving cut from the album. On it, Hunter views the formation the Galapagos Islands take as a form of the Earth renewing itself, and compares it to the act of holding someone up to the light to see if their heart is beating. It’s both deeply visual and transcending — classic trademarks of Lower Dens’ work at this point — but cradled in a glossy motorik stream of electronics.
At one point, Hunter offers up some advice by way of reflecting on his personal past:
“I don’t feel like I fit into the world. But I think it’s important to remember that anybody worth knowing feels that way at least some of the time. Everybody should make music. I think a lot of people feel like music is intimidating, the tools are intimidating, but it’s an important expression. It’s important for people to understand that it’s not difficult to make music. It’s actually really fun and liberating.”
Watch the behind-the-scenes clip below, followed by Lower Dens’ full tour itinerary.
Lower Dens 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/19 — Queens Village, NY @ OctFest
11/01 — Houston, TX @ Axelrad Beer Garden
11/02 — Mexico City, MX @ Festival Radiobosque
01/11 — Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
01/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
01/13 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
01/14 — Berlin, DE @ Franzz Club
01/16 — Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn
01/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
01/19 — Cologne, DE @ Artheater
01/20 — Munich, DE @ Milla
01/22 — St. Gallen, CH @ Palace
01/23 — Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair
01/24 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
01/25 — Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
01/27 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
01/28 — Glasgow, UK @ The Blue Arrow Club
01/29 — Manchester, UK @ Yes
01/30 — London, UK @ The Dome, Tufnell Park
01/31 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
02/01 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns – Brighton
02/13 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
02/14 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
02/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings
02/16 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
02/18 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
02/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/21 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda
02/22 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
02/23 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins
02/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02/26 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
02/27 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
02/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/02 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03/03 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
03/06 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
03/09 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/10 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
03/12 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/13 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
03/14 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/16 — Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
03/17 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
03/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar