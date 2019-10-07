Machine Head announce 2020 North American tour

Machine Head, photo by Raymond Ahner

Veteran metal act Machine Head have revealed dates for a 2020 North American tour. Like their current European run, the stateside trek will feature two distinct sets each night, with one celebrating the band’s debut album, Burn My Eyes.

Last week, Machine Head revealed that guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka (Decapitated) and drummer Matt Alston (Devilment) had joined the band, replacing Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain, respectively.



The new lineup, which also includes longtime frontman Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern, will perform “Part I” of each show, consisting of a set of classic Machine Head tunes. “Part II” will feature Flynn and MacEachern performing 1994’s Burn My Eyes in its entirety with early band members Logan Mader (guitar) and Chris Kontos (drums).

The monthlong North American tour, which is sandwiched between two European jaunts, kicks off January 16th in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through a February 22nd show in Anaheim, California.

(Buy: Tickets to Machine Head’s Upcoming Shows)

In a press release, Flynn issued the following statement:

“North American Head Cases, you have been patiently waiting for what seems like for-goddamned-EVER, thank you for your patience, but we are now ready to CRUSH YOUR F*CKING SKULLS!! So ready to get back on the road in the US. Biggest production we have ever had, most insane lineup we have ever had, we have leveled-the-f*ck-up for this run! Ready to bring you 3 hours of blood, sweat, tears, pain, rage, and life-affirming metal. Let’s f*cking do this!!”

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale this Friday (October 11th) at 10 a.m. local time via Machine Head’s website, and will also be available here.

Machine Head 2019-2020 Tour Dates

10/07 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

10/11 – Wuerzburg, DE @ Posthalle

10/12 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

10/14 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhr Congress

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/16 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/18 – Gdansk, PL @ B90

10/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Progressja

10/20 – Budapest, HU @ Baba Negra

10/22 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex

10/23 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/25 – Milan, IT @ Live Club

10/26 – Padova, IT @ Hall

10/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Expo

10/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/07 – Belfast, IE @ Telegraph Building

11/08 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

01/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

01/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

01/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

01/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

01/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

01/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

01/28 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

01/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

01/31 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

02/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

02/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

02/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

02/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

02/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

02/14 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot

02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

02/18 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04/19 – Zaragoza, ES @ Teatro de las Esquinas

04/21 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Capitol

04/23 – Oporto, PT @ Coliseu de Porto

04/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

04/25 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/27 – Malaga, ES @ Paris 15

04/28 – Murcia, ES @ Gamma

04/28 – Valencia, ES @ Republicca

05/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/02 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

05/05 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

05/06 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

05/08 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall

05/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/10 – Bratislava, SI @ Refinery Gallery

05/12 – Bucharest, RO @ Quantic Club

05/13 – Sofia, BU @ Universiada Hall

05/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Fix Factory Of Sound

05/16 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus Academy

05/20 – Kiev, UA @ Stereoplaza

05/22 – Moscow, RU @ 1930 Moscow

05/23 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

05/25 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus

05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset Arenan

05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

05/30 – Aarhus, DEK @ Train

06/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

06/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg

06/03 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy