Machine Head announce 2020 North American tour

Veteran metal act Machine Head have revealed dates for a 2020 North American tour. Like their current European run, the stateside trek will feature two distinct sets each night, with one celebrating the band’s debut album, Burn My Eyes.
Last week, Machine Head revealed that guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka (Decapitated) and drummer Matt Alston (Devilment) had joined the band, replacing Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain, respectively.
The new lineup, which also includes longtime frontman Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern, will perform “Part I” of each show, consisting of a set of classic Machine Head tunes. “Part II” will feature Flynn and MacEachern performing 1994’s Burn My Eyes in its entirety with early band members Logan Mader (guitar) and Chris Kontos (drums).
The monthlong North American tour, which is sandwiched between two European jaunts, kicks off January 16th in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through a February 22nd show in Anaheim, California.
In a press release, Flynn issued the following statement:
“North American Head Cases, you have been patiently waiting for what seems like for-goddamned-EVER, thank you for your patience, but we are now ready to CRUSH YOUR F*CKING SKULLS!! So ready to get back on the road in the US. Biggest production we have ever had, most insane lineup we have ever had, we have leveled-the-f*ck-up for this run! Ready to bring you 3 hours of blood, sweat, tears, pain, rage, and life-affirming metal. Let’s f*cking do this!!”
Tickets for the North American tour go on sale this Friday (October 11th) at 10 a.m. local time via Machine Head’s website, and will also be available here.
Machine Head 2019-2020 Tour Dates
10/07 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
10/11 – Wuerzburg, DE @ Posthalle
10/12 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
10/14 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhr Congress
10/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
10/16 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
10/18 – Gdansk, PL @ B90
10/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Progressja
10/20 – Budapest, HU @ Baba Negra
10/22 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex
10/23 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
10/25 – Milan, IT @ Live Club
10/26 – Padova, IT @ Hall
10/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Expo
10/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/07 – Belfast, IE @ Telegraph Building
11/08 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
01/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
01/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
01/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
01/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
01/27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
01/28 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
01/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
01/31 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
02/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/04 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
02/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
02/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
02/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
02/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
02/14 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot
02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
02/18 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
04/19 – Zaragoza, ES @ Teatro de las Esquinas
04/21 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Capitol
04/23 – Oporto, PT @ Coliseu de Porto
04/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
04/25 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
04/27 – Malaga, ES @ Paris 15
04/28 – Murcia, ES @ Gamma
04/28 – Valencia, ES @ Republicca
05/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
05/02 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
05/05 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena
05/06 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
05/08 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall
05/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/10 – Bratislava, SI @ Refinery Gallery
05/12 – Bucharest, RO @ Quantic Club
05/13 – Sofia, BU @ Universiada Hall
05/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Fix Factory Of Sound
05/16 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus Academy
05/20 – Kiev, UA @ Stereoplaza
05/22 – Moscow, RU @ 1930 Moscow
05/23 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
05/25 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus
05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset Arenan
05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
05/30 – Aarhus, DEK @ Train
06/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
06/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg
06/03 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
06/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy