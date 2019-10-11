Machine Head release new song and video “Do or Die”: Stream

Machine Head, photo by Raymond Ahner

Machine Head announced that they will be releasing a series of one-off singles over the coming months rather than a full-length album. The band shared the first of those tracks, “Do or Die”, which features Warbringer drummer Carlos Cruz behind the kit.

In the Machine Head timeline, this track was recorded after the departure of longtime members Phil Demmel and Dave McClain last year but before the band finalized a new lineup with permanent replacements. During this time, Machine Head’s Rob Flynn and Jared MacEachern went into the studio with Cruz for a handful of sessions, one of those netting the ferocious “Do or Die”.



Flynn spoke about the collaboration in an August Facebook Live session:

“I had all these f**king songs written for months now, since April, and I wanted to go and write them and record them and jam them with the dudes. So my engineer Zack [Ohren] arranged for Carlos Cruz, who is the drummer for Warbringer. … He came up and jammed with Jared [MacEachern] and I. Just f**king killed it. It was awesome playing with him. And it really inspired me, kind of brought me out of my funk. I’d been really wanting to write new music for a while, and it was just right place, right time.”

The sessions apparently proved fruitful, as Machine Head will release a string of new songs following “Do or Die”, with Flynn stating that “there’s not gonna be an album; there’s just gonna be a steady stream of standalone tracks that are consistently released.” Eventually, “they may or may not end up on an album,” he said.

That news should ease any concern about Machine Head’s creative future without Demmel and McClain. In addition to new music, the band is currently on the first leg of the “Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour” in which they play two sets — one with new members Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka on guitar and Matt Alston on drums, and a second with classic members Logan Mader (guitar) and Chris Kontos (drums) running through Burn My Eyes in its entirety. A North American trek is scheduled for 2020, with tickets available here.

Stream the video for “Do or Die” below.

“Do or Die” Artwork: