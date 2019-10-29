Mad Cool Festival 2020: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Pixies among first confirmations

Mad Cool Festival 2020

Mad Cool Festival has revealed the first six names confirmed to play in 2020.

Leading the way is Taylor Swift, who’ll be returning to Spain after a nine-year absence. Also set to appear at the Madrid festival are Billie Eilish, Pixies, Alt-J, Tove Lo, and Twenty One Pilots.



More lineup announcements will be rolled out in the coming months.

This year marks Mad Cool’s fifth anniversary and the festival is celebrating with the addition of a fourth day of music. It all goes down July 8th-11th, 2020 at Espacio Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain.

Revisit our coverage from Mad Cool 2019, and listen to an episode of This Must Be the Gig recorded at the festival below.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound is Mad Cool Festival’s North American media partner

