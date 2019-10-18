Marilyn Manson shares own version of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”: Stream

Marilyn Manson

While fans wait for Marilyn Manson to release his recently promised new LP, they now have something to hold them over. The goth rock titan has shared his take on the classic American folk tune “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”, along with a new music video.

Clocking in just shy of three minutes, the track features Manson singing over howling organ and thumping drums with his gravely low growl. In this slightly folk rock light, his timbre feels slightly akin to Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan.



The song also finds the singer reuniting with director Tim Mattia for the music video. Shot in Joshua Tree, the black-and-white footage oscillates between stark shots of Manson on a hotel bed and a body slowly making its way to an unmarked grave. It’s surprise identity is revealed in the last seconds.

Manson is currently on tour, get your tickets here. Go see him before he’s off the road to film for his new role on American Gods.

Listen to Marilyn Manson’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Below.

The single is available as a limited edition picture disc, featuring an original watercolor painting done by Manson himself. Copies are available over at the artist’s website.