Mayhem unleash new song “Falsified & Hated”: Stream

Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem are set to return with their new album, Daemon, and the band has shared a third song from the album, the brutal and atmospheric “Falsified & Hated”.

The track follows previous singles “Of Worms and Ruin” and “Worthless Abominations Destroyed”, with the album set to arrive on October 25th.



Mayhem are in the midst of an eventful album cycle, to say the least. Earlier this week, founding member and bassist Necrobutcher revealed to Heavy Consequence that he had intended to kill Mayhem guitarist Euronymous before Varg Vikernes murdered him in 1993 (watch our video above).

(Buy: Tickets to Mayhem’s Upcoming Shows)

It’s unclear if the title “Falsified & Hated” is self-referential, but Mayhem have also been outspoken about their apathy toward the recent Hollywood biopic Lords of Chaos and the book it’s based on. Stay tuned for further portions of our video interview with Mayhem and Necrobutcher in which they discuss Daemon and their criticisms of the Lords of Chaos film.

The band will tour Europe this fall in support of Daemon, with tickets available here. Pre-orders of Daemon are available via Century Media, while “Falsified & Hated” can be heard below.