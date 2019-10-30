Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is selling tons of gear from throughout his career

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, via Reverb

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has amassed countless pieces of gear throughout his career. Now, the metal legend is liquidating some of his prized possessions.

In an official partnership with online equipment dealer Reverb, Mustaine will be selling over 150 guitars, amps, pedals, and other items beginning next week.



“I have a lot, a lot, a lot of gear. I’ve got a lot of double-neck guitars, I’ve got a lot of prototype stuff. I’ve got absolutely killer collector’s item stuff for the right guy,” Mustaine said. “For me, my job is to put everything I can into this guitar so that when it gets put in somebody else’s hands, I can say, ‘This is the guitar that wrote ‘Holy Wars.'”

Reverb has previewed a few of the items that will be up for grabs when “The Official Dave Mustaine Reverb Shop” opens for business on November 4th, and it’s enough to make any heavy-metal gearhead salivate. Some highlights include: a Marshall EL34 100/100 Dual Monoblock amp that still has Mustaine’s marked settings; multiple Fractal Axe FX-II amps used by Mustaine on tour; and over 20 signature guitars such as a 1987 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Holy Grail V, a Signature Zero Korina, a 2007 Signature Silver V prototype, and a Signature Stealth VMNT that’s seen extensive road use.

“As far as the gear is concerned, there’s a lot of small detailed stuff that we have in our storage. Stuff that goes back to the very beginning of the band,” revealed Mustaine. “When you’ve been playing and touring for as long as I have, you tend to amass quite a collection of gear. They’re great instruments and they represent more than 40 years of playing — but I’ve got more than I could possibly use myself. I owe so much to my fans — if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t even have all this gear. I’d rather give it back to them than let it sit and collect dust.”

(Read: Dave Mustaine Reflects on The World Needs a Hero and The System Has Failed)

We recently reported that Mustaine has completed his treatments for throat cancer, after revealing the diagnosis earlier this year.

Megadeth are currently working on their follow-up to the Grammy-winning 2016 album Dystopia, for a potential 2020 release. In the meantime, Megadeth will hit the road in January for a European tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

Watch a clip of Mustaine discussing his gear and some revealing recording secrets with Reverb below. Get more information at Reverb.