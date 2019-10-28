Megadeth

Things are looking brighter in the Megadeth camp, as bassist David Ellefson has revealed that frontman Dave Mustaine has completed treatments for throat cancer and is in recovery. Despite the good news, there are no definitive release plans for Megadeth’s next studio album — which is still in progress — but Ellefson hopes it will still come out sometime in 2020.

“With Dave’s throat cancer treatments that he has now completed, and he’s just going through the recovery now, we’re hopeful and optimistic about a full recovery for him with that,” Ellefson said in an interview with Pomelo Rocker. “Once he’s through that process, we’re gonna just let that take as much time as it needs, and then we’ll resume with the album. I’d like to hope maybe 2020 we’ll be able to get a new album out.”



The news that Mustaine has completed his cancer treatments is a major relief for Megadeth fans and all of the metal world. Ellefson was also hopeful that Mustaine would be ready for the band’s upcoming European tour with Five Finger Death Punch starting on January 20th — a trek that seemed like a tall order when Mustaine was diagnosed earlier this year.

(Read: Metal Community Supports Dave Mustaine After Cancer Diagnosis)

“Sometime life throws you cards you didn’t expect,” Ellefson said. “Megadeth, we’ve always been a resilient band and we’ve always just worked around obstacles. Dave’s a fighter, as we know. Just talking to him, he sounds very optimistic about the future for Megadeth.”

Mustaine revealed his cancer diagnosis on June 17th, after which Megadeth canceled all of its 2019 tour dates. The 2020 tour with Five Finger Death Punch will be the band’s first shows since Mustaine went public with his cancer battle. Tickets to the trek can be found here.

Listen to Ellefson’s full interview below.