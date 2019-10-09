Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby on BET

We may be well into autumn now, but Megan Thee Stallion isn’t quite done celebrating “Hot Girl Summer”. The Houston-born rapper brought her blazing hit to the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday while decked out in bold, nautical attire. She also flaunted her “Cash Sh*t”, a single off this year’s Fever mixtape, alongside North Carolina’s own DaBaby.

Replay the video footage below.



Megan Thee Stallion performed both tracks on The Tonight Show earlier this month. She’s set to play Rolling Loud’s NYC and Bay Area festivals, as well as San Antonio’s Mala Luna Music Festival. Get tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

As for DaBaby, he just released Kirk, his second new album of the year, featuring Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, and Nicki Minaj. The MC will support the LP with a series of fall tour dates, including festival appearances at Rolling Loud in NYC and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles. Find tickets here.