Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo team up for “Ride or Die”: Stream

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with rapper VickeeLo for a new single called “Ride or Die”. It’s taken from the soundtrack to Queen & Slim, the upcoming “protest art” thriller written by Lena Waithe.

In the movie, a black couple evades authorities, confronts racism, and takes off like Bonnie and Clyde after killing a police officer in self-defense. The corresponding soundtrack features some of rap’s best talent: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, The Internet’s Syd, and, of course, Megan Thee Stallion.



(Read: The Top 10 Films of 2019… So Far)

“I’m really excited to be on the Queen & Slim soundtrack because this movie is going to do big things for the culture,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a press release. “This is the modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Why would I have not wanted to be a part of this? This is amazing! ‘Ride or Die’ is lit!”

Sure enough, “Ride or Die” is the perfect song to soundtrack your getaway moment. It’s a bouncy, bright, mash-up style hip-hop song that revels in pop production. Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo take turns weaving in and out of focus, both rapping about the trivial joys in life and causing chaos. It’s a summertime sound for a movie that’s just as flashy. Give it a listen below.

Fall may be here, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop singing “Hot Girl Summer”. Megan Thee Stallion is still on tour, playing her breakout hit and songs like “Pastor” along the way. Don’t miss her festival sets at Mala Luna Music Festival, Day N Vegas Festival, and Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Snag tickets here for her upcoming concerts.