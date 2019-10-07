Metallica launch mysterious website with countdown clock

Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel

A new Metallica website has appeared with a mysterious countdown clock. A post on the band’s Facebook page linked to MetallicaXX.com, which is blank except for the timer, set to expire on Thursday at noon ET. No other details were given.

It’s possible that the “XX” is in reference a potential 2020 tour announcement for next year. The band recently disclosed that frontman James Hetfield had re-entered rehab for addiction, and postponed their fall 2019 tour of Australia and New Zealand as a result. However, their 2020 South American tour with Greta Van Fleet is still on schedule, and perhaps more 2020 dates are on the way.



That said, the clock and “XX” could also be in reference to the upcoming S&M2 concert film, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts in 1999. The movie, which was filmed over two shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center in September, screens in theaters worldwide for one night only on Wednesday, and the countdown ends the next day.

(Read: Metallica and San Francisco Symphony Play Triumphant “S&M2” Show)

We caught an early screening of the film on Saturday, where a live album was teased after the credits rolled. A picture of an apparent box set for S&M2 appeared on the screen with the text “coming soon.” Speculation is that the countdown is tied into an announcement of the home audio and video releases of S&M2.

S&M2 is set to screen in select theaters worldwide on Wednesday. Stay tuned for our full review of the film.