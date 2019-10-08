Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye performs with Suicidal Tendencies: Watch

Suicidal Tendencies with Tye Trujillo, via Facebook

Like father, like son. Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo first made a name for himself as a member of Suicidal Tendencies, and over the weekend, his talented 15-year-old son Tye just shared the stage with the crossover thrash legends.

Tye is no stranger to the big stage, having filled in on bass for Korn’s Fieldy on tour a couple years ago at the age of 12. He’s also a pretty tough kid, as he got knocked down by Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike “Cyco Miko” Muir during the Saturday show at the SoCal Hoedown in San Pedro, California.



Tye filled in for bassist Ra Diaz during the festival set, and Suicidal Tendencies posted video of the performance, along with the following description:

“Wow… It’s been 30 years since Robert Trujillo joined ST and did his firST shows with the band in Europe on tour with Anthrax.

That firST show Robert came out like a beaST, going wild on ST all while slapping and bashing his bass with precision and a purpose. After the show, they were all ‘where did you find this guy?’

An amazing bass player, incredible person, and of course also co-founder of Infectious Grooves, that was the STart of a lot of great shows, moments, memories and helping take ST to another level!

Flash forward to laST Saturday night in San Pedro at the SoCal Hoedown. HiSTory repeats itself as a young Trujillo STeps on STage and bashed around it like a true Cyco!

Huge thanks to Tye Trujillo for filling in for Ra for this one show. For showing what a bad ass he already is on bass, and at juST 15 years old, has already accomplished a lot, but huge things are STill coming his way. His youthful enthusiasm was contagious, his bass skills undeniable.

JuST like Robert and Chloe, we were all super proud of him and an absolute blaST to be able to share a STage with him.

On a side note, we warned him, over and over “watch out for Ben [Weinman], watch out for Ben!”. So firST song, ‘You can’t bring me down’, and guess what… It’s Cyco that knocks him over!

Well as we always say, you get knocked down in life, you get back up… And not only did Tye get back up… But with a smile and didn’t miss a beat or a STep! There’s a lesson there… Be like Tye!

Again huge thanks to the Trujillo family and all people that came out to the feSTival to support us.”

Watch Tye and Suicidal Tendencies in the Facebook video below. Suicidal Tendencies next perform on Megadeth’s MegaCruise, setting sail from Los Angeles on October 13th.