Miami Beach Pop Festival postponed

Miami Beach Pop Festival

The inaugural Miami Beach Pop festival has been postponed.

The first-year festival was set to take place November 8th-10th on Miami’s South Beach. A statement from festival organizers makes it clear the event isn’t completely called off as of yet. They’re still seeking a makeup date, though a target timeframe hasn’t been revealed.



The statement reads,

Artists scheduled to appear included Chance the Rapper, The Raconteurs, Juanes, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, T-Pain, The Roots, Margo Price, and Reignwolf. Rodgers was going to present a “Sol Jam”, while Bob Marley’s sons Stephen and Damian Marley were meant to lead an all-star tribute to their father featuring Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Jack Johnson.

Those who purchased tickets via the official Miami Beach Pop Festival website should see refunds applied within seven business days from today (October 8th). Anyone who bought passes through a secondary retailer is advised to contact the point of purchase for refunds.

Read the festival’s full statement below.

“Miami Beach Pop Festival has announced the postponement of the 2019 event, originally scheduled for November 8-10. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the continuation of the original plan is no longer viable. The producers of Miami Beach Pop Festival will be working with all involved parties to secure a new date in the future. The lineup will change, as some performers may be unable to accommodate a rescheduled date.

Ticket holders who purchased through the Miami Beach Pop Festival official website can expect to see refunds on their credit card or bank statement within seven business days from today, October 8th. All other ticket holders should reach out to their point of purchase for refunds. We apologize for the inconvenience while we determine a new date and the best path forward for the future of the event.

To our supporters and ticket buyers, artists, and the hundreds of people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for almost three years to bring this event to life, we thank you. We especially want to thank the City of Miami Beach for its continued support.”