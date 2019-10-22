Miley Cyrus says women “don’t have to be gay” because good guys exist

Miley Cyrus, photo by Joshua Mellin

Miley Cyrus has riled up her fanbase with some controversial comments about gay women. In a recent Instagram Live story, the pop singer said that women “don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there.” In other words, not all men are bad — in case your local meninist hasn’t told you that enough already.

Cyrus considers herself bi-sexual and briefly dated Kaitlyn Jenner prior to her relationship with new boyfriend Cody Simpson. Now, though, she finds herself in hot water with the LGBTQ community over comments she made during a Instagram Live session on the night of October 20th.



What started off sounding like an ironic pep talk for the brokenhearted quickly turned into a homophobic and transphobic-sounding speech implying queer relationships are a last result, not to mention something reserved for cis-gendered people.

(Read: The 10 Best Jeff Buckley Covers by Women)

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” Cyrus says in the video. “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

After many fans pointed out the glaring errors in her faux advice, Cyrus clarified her comments. “I was talking shit about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.” (Through her Happy Hippie Foundation, Cyrus supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.)

Read Cyrus’ full comments below.

It’s been a tough time for Cyrus since she separated from Liam Hemsworth. After brushing away rumors that she cheated, Cyrus got to work addressing the breakup in a new song and then got herself an obscure Pixies B-side lyric tattoo. Now, she’s back to performing rousing covers like “Comfortably Numb” onstage. Thankfully she’s got female friends by her side, as she’s on Ariana Grande’s soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels, and sings in the movie’s theme song alongside her and Lana Del Rey.