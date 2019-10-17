Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Missy Elliott takes the throne in bold new “DripDemeanor” video: Watch

The Video Vanguard awardee delivers a new visual from her Iconology project

by
on October 17, 2019, 1:49pm
0 comments
watch missy elliott dripdemeanor video
Missy Elliott's "DripDemeanor" video

Missy Elliott was crowned with MTV’s Video Vanguard VMA over the summer in recognition of her countless iconic videos over the decades. The rapper still has plenty of tricks up her sleeve, however, as she’s proven in her new clip for “DripDemeanor”.

Directed by past collaborator Derek Blanks (Ciara, T-Pain), it’s another bold, eye-catching visual that sees Missy swapping between bondage attire and outfits decorated in luminescent paint, all while striking moves alongside a choreographed troupe. As we’ve come to expect from the veteran hip-hop star, things take a turn for the fantastical; at certain points, her head becomes a video game and even a spinning dessert tray. Toward the end, she rightfully takes her throne as Queen of Music Videos.

Watch Missy work it in the clip below. “DripDemeanor” is off her Iconology project from August.

In addition to accepting her prestigious Video Vanguard award, Missy threw down an epic medley performance of her hits at the 2019 VMAs.

Previous Story
Iron Maiden announce fourth and final batch of The Studio Collection remastered CDs
No comments