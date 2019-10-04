Menu
Monsta X just want to be “Someone’s Someone” on new song: Stream

Another smooth R&B-influenced jam from the K-Pop septet

October 04, 2019
Monsta X

Monsta X are looking for love on their new single “Someone’s Someone”.

The septet have been separating themselves from other K-Pop breakthroughs with a smoother R&B sound than the typical kinetic, hip-hop influenced styles of their peers. They did so recent hits “Who Do U Love?” featuring French Montana and last month’s “Love U”, and “Someone’s Someone” continues the trend. With future-pop production behind their clean harmonies and a snapping chorus, Monsta X sing of how they “Wanna be someone’s someone/ With somebody we can’t live without.”

“We love the song’s message of unity, being connected to someone and not being alone,” the group said in a press statement. “We are always here for our monbebe and we belong to them unconditionally.” (Monbebe, by the by, is the term for Monsta X’s most devoted fans.)

(Read: 10 K-pop Idol Groups That Will Make You Swoon)

Take a listen to “Someone’s Someone” below. Monsta X will appear at a number of stops on iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Ball Tour”, including Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and New York. Get tickets here.

