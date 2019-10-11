MorMor shares new track “Won’t Let You”: Stream

MorMor, photo by Vicky Grout

Toronto producer and multi-instrumentalist MorMor has shared his radiant new track, “Won’t Let You”. In addition, he’s revealed a handful of global tour dates.

Arched by crystalline falsetto, “Won’t Let You” feels almost anthemic as warm layering beats plunge and skip throughout the verse builds. When the chorus kicks in, the choir’s participation on the hook turns the tune into uplifting pop to contrast the singer’s lyrical exploration on the limits of love: “I can see the days are numbered/ Colors seem to fade every time I wanna stay.”



You’ll likely get to hear the new track live when the multi-instrumentalist kicks off his short run of tour dates on October 17th in his Ontario home base. From there, he’ll weave throughout Europe and the UK before landing in Spain. Check out the full schedule below, and keep an eye out for tickets here.

MorMor’s “Won’t Let You” comes paired with a sparse, delicate lyric video, which you can watch.

MorMor Tour Dates:

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Berkeley Church

10/30 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain

11/01 – Turin, IT @ Club to Club Festival

11/02 – London, UK @ Peckham Audio – NTS show

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

11/08 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender