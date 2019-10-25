Motörhead’s Phil Campbell and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford team up on new song “Straight Up”: Stream

Phil Campbell (Tom Hughes) / Rob Halford (Chipster PR)

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell just released his first solo album, Old Lions Still Roar. The record is packed with all-star collaborations, including “Straight Up”, which features the Metal God himself, Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

“Straight Up” is a spot-on title, as the no-frills track sits cozily in Campbell’s wheelhouse of driving, riff-centric hard rock. Halford’s melodic vocals convey the attitude behind the lyrics, with just enough of the snarling swagger he brings to Judas Priest’s music. It’s a comfy collaboration for the heavy metal legends, and they sound at home together on the same track.



“‘The Metal God’ Rob Halford has always been an artist I admire,” Campbell commented in a press release. “His distinctive vocals and stage presence have rocked millions of fans all over the world, so I count myself blessed to have written a rockin’ song together with him!”

Recently, Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee found themselves in headlines for being excluded from Motörhead’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination despite each being in the band for more than 20 years. Fortunately, backlash from fans and fellow artists forced the Hall to reverse course, as Campbell and Dee were eventually added to Motörhead’s nomination.

Old Lions Still Roar is out today (October 25th) via Nuclear Blast. Stream the lyric video for “Straight Up” below.