Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron share tender new song “Belief pt. 2”: Stream

Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron, photo by Rin-san Jeff Miller

Next month, Mount Eerie will reveal Lost Wisdom Pt. 2, his new collaborative album with Julie Doiron. The follow-up to the pair’s Lost Wisdom from 2008 is being previewed today with the closing track, “Belief pt. 2”.

A soothing and tender number, it sees Mount Eerie and Doiron still holding fast to the idea of love, despite all the tragedies that have beset them. At one point, Mount Eerie, real name Phil Elverum, mentions divorce, a reference to his brief marriage to actress Michelle Williams last summer.



“‘Belief pt. 2’ is the last song on the album. It comes at the end of a meandering path through uncertainty, devotion, sad reminiscence, hopeful idealism; songs coursing over uneven terrain,” Mount Eerie explained in a statement. He added,

“This album conclusion is a flag planted, a declaration of belief in love no matter what, the culminating answer to all of the asking that came before. Eroded down by life’s changes to an elemental necessity, I make an offering of a final simple gesture of love.

Julie and I recorded this song at night with the doors and windows all the way open, hoping to get the nighthawks and night air onto the recording. The other songs were recorded during the day, but this song is a night song. We tried to make our version of sacred music, under stars in the high dark cool air.”

Hear the new offering below.

For more, check out lead single “Love Without Possession”. Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 officially arrives November 8th and will be supported with a North American tour featuring both musicians. Grab your tickets here.