Neil Young announces new documentary Mountaintop, shares first trailer: Watch

Neil Young and Crazy Horse in Mountaintop

When it came time to promote COLORADO, Neil Young’s first album with Crazy Horse in seven years, the venerable songwriter postponed his tour to instead work on a making-of documentary. The resulting film, entitled Mountaintop and directed by Young under the alias Bernard Shakey, will play in theaters for one night only on October 22nd in the United States and on November 18th in South America and Europe.

The official website describes the film as “a raw and extremely unfiltered look at the process of Neil Young with Crazy Horse,” and advertises, “Laughter, tensions, crusty attitudes, and love.” The tension and crusty attitudes are much on display in the new movie trailer, which features Young dropping about as many f-bombs as power chords. “Turn this fucking thing off,” he snarls at one point. “If this is all you can do then I don’t fucking need it.” Check out the trailer for Mountaintop below. For tickets and a list of participating theaters, head over to the movie’s website.



Fans have gotten three trips to COLORADO since the album’s initial announcement, first with “Milky Way”, and then “Rainbow of Colors” and “A love letter from us”. COLORADO arrives in full on October 25th via Reprise Records. If you live in the United States, you can check out Mountaintop three days beforehand.