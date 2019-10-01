Foo Fighters hit the studio to begin work on new album

Foo Fighters

As of this week, Foo Fighters are back in the studio working on a new album.

“We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record,” frontman Dave Grohl announced during the band’s headlining set at Rock in Rio Brasil over the weekend.



Back in August, drummer Taylor Hawkins said the band aimed to release the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold in 2020. “Well, from what I’ve heard from our fearless leader Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he’s worked on and I think we’ll start, once this tour is over… I think not too soon after that we’ll start the process of putting the songs together as a band,” Hawkins explained.

“It’s a long process, we do a lot of demoing and stuff, but I think that we’ll have, I’m hoping, I think we’ll have a new record by next year. We should,” Hawkins added.

In the interim, Foo Fighters fans can look forward to semi-regular archival releases in the lead up to next year’s 25th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut. Thus far, the band’s Foo Files series has brought an EP containing covers of Arcade Fire and Dead Kennedys songs; a live EP of the band’s Roswell, New Mexico concert in 2005; and an EP of “elusive live tracks” from 1995 and 2000.