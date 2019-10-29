New Ozzy Osbourne album “coming out in January”

Ozzy Osbourne will release his long-awaited new solo album in January, according to his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. The LP will mark Ozzy’s first solo effort since 2010’s Scream.

Sharon revealed the news while appearing on the SiriusXM program The Jess Cagle Show. When asked about Ozzy’s health, she replied, “He’s getting there. He had a very, very bad accident this year, but he’s getting there. He’s just finished an album, and the album is coming out in January.”



Ozzy’s battle with pneumonia and subsequent fall at home forced him to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates. He was slated to embark on a rescheduled European tour in late January of 2020, but that tour has been postponed once again. According to Live Nation Sweden, the Euro trek will now take place in the first half of 2021. His rescheduled North American tour is still slated to launch in May of 2020.

Sharon went on to say that recording new music was very beneficial for Ozzy “because he felt literally worthless” while recovering from his injuries. “He was watching some band, a documentary on a band, and they were in their tour bus traveling,” mentioned Sharon. “And he couldn’t watch it — he was near to tears, and he goes, ‘I miss my life. I want my life back.’ It’s been really hard on him. But he’s getting there. He’ll be back.”

Ozzy was in the midst of his “No More Tours 2” farewell tour when he suffered the aforementioned setbacks early this year, but Sharon says the metal icon will still play all of his planned dates.

“He has another year and a half to do,” added Sharon of Ozzy’s tour plans. “He’s gonna go back and he’s gonna fulfill that commitment — he’s gonna play those shows. And he’s not totally retiring, but the touring — he won’t do any more touring.”

While a long time coming, the new album was fast-tracked after Ozzy recorded a guest vocal on Post Malone’s single “Take What You Want” with producer Andrew Watt earlier this year. Ozzy ended up working with Watt on his own solo album, completing it in recent months. “Now he’s done his album, and it’s coming out, and everybody’s really pumped about it,” added Sharon. “He’s happy — he is.”

The exact personnel on Ozzy’s album is unknown at this time. While Zakk Wylde was welcomed back to Ozzy’s touring band a couple years ago, the guitarist recently revealed that he has “nothing to do” with the new LP.

And while Ozzy’s “No More Tours 2” will mark his last extensive trek, Sharon hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Black Sabbath singer headlining a Las Vegas residency. “We’ve definitely thought about it … You go to the Park [Theater at Park MGM] — that venue is tremendous. And the people they have playing there — it’s a tremendous theater.”

Watch Sharon Osbourne's full interview below

