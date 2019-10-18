Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announce 2020 tour dates

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, photo by Philip Cosores

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced the first tour dates in support of their newly released album, Ghosteen. Beginning in April 2020, the band will launch an extensive UK and European tour spanning over 30 dates. As of now, the jaunt is scheduled to conclude in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 17th.

(Read: 10 Goth-Rock Albums Every Music Fan Should Own)

Cave recently wrapped up the North American leg of his “Conversations Tour”, during which time he fielded questions on his un-filmed script for Gladiator 2 and his dogs, covered Daniel Johnston, and railed against “self-righteous” woke culture.



Get tickets to Cave and the Bad Seeds’ upcoming tour dates here.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/25 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

05/14 – London, UK @ The O2

05/15 – London, UK @ The O2

05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/28 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice

05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Arena

06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/02 – Budapest, HU @ László Papp Budapest Sportaréna

06/04 – Belgrade, HR @ Stark Arena

06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/11 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica

06/14 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/17 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Bloomfield Stadium