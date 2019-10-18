Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announce 2020 tour dates

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced the first tour dates in support of their newly released album, Ghosteen. Beginning in April 2020, the band will launch an extensive UK and European tour spanning over 30 dates. As of now, the jaunt is scheduled to conclude in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 17th.
Cave recently wrapped up the North American leg of his “Conversations Tour”, during which time he fielded questions on his un-filmed script for Gladiator 2 and his dogs, covered Daniel Johnston, and railed against “self-righteous” woke culture.
Get tickets to Cave and the Bad Seeds’ upcoming tour dates here.
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/25 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
05/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
05/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/12 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
05/14 – London, UK @ The O2
05/15 – London, UK @ The O2
05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/28 – Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice
05/30 – Prague, CZ @ Arena
06/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/02 – Budapest, HU @ László Papp Budapest Sportaréna
06/04 – Belgrade, HR @ Stark Arena
06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/11 – Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
06/14 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/17 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Bloomfield Stadium