Nick Cave, photo by Kerry Brown

Just a week after announcing it, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have revealed their new album, Ghosteen. Officially set for an October 4th release (with physical copies coming on October 8th), you can stream the double album in full below via YouTube.

The album follows 2016’s Skeleton Tree, a cathartic record influenced by the death of Cave’s 15-year-old son, who fell from a cliff in Brighton, England. It appears that Ghosteen is a process of that grief as well. The singer explained via his site The Red Hand Files that the album’s “Part 1” is eight songs about children, while “Part 2″ focuses on their parents and features “two long songs linked by a spoken word piece.” “Ghosteen is a migrating spirit,” he noted.



(Read: Nick Cave Hosts Conversations About Hope, Gladiator 2, and His Dogs in Chicago)

Cave’s wife, Susie Bick, previously hinted at a new Bad Seeds album through her blog, explaining that the songwriter had been experiencing lucid sleep, and that his new ideas “reveal themselves at night in his fever dreams. They are his Fever Songs.”

Listen to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Ghosteen below. In addition to the early YouTube preview, there are listening events currently being held around the globe. Cave is also on the road for the latest North American leg of his “Conversations Tour”. Check those tickets here.

Ghosteen Artwork:

Ghosteen Tracklist:

Part 1

01. The Spinning Song

02. Bright Horses

03. Waiting For You

04. Night Raid

05. Sun Forest

06. Galleon Ship

07. Ghosteen Speaks

08. Levitation

Part 2

01. Ghosteen

02. Fireflies

03. Hollywood