Nickelback gets Trump’s “Photograph” video pulled from Twitter

Donald Trump's deleted Nickelback meme

Nickelback aren’t just a rock band. They’re our silent guardians, watchful protectors, and Dark Knights against the rampant copyright abuse found on Donald Trump’s Twitter feed.

Yesterday, in an attempt to troll his chief political rival, Joe Biden, Trump tweeted a photograph of Biden and his son golfing with a Ukrainian gas executive, superimposed into Nickelback’s video for “Photograph”.



As of this morning, however, the video has been taken offline “in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

This is not the first time Trump’s Twitter feed has been silenced at the hands of a musical act. R.E.M. previously filed a copyright infringement notice against the president after he soundtracked a video with their song “Everybody Hurts”.

But because it’s Nickelback, Twitter has jokes for days.

Nickelback had Trump's video taken down for copyright infringement.😂 Trump got owned by Nickelback as the entire world laughs. If that's not worthy of impeachment, I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/Xaa80pujTM — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 3, 2019

"Nickelback sent the President of the United States a takedown request" is truly one of the most epic sentences in the English language. https://t.co/YpQ2obDR7Q — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 3, 2019

Let's salute our new national heroes, um… *checks notes* …Nickelback. — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) October 3, 2019

As I predicted, @realDonaldTrump appears to be the first American President to be dissed by @Nickelback. pic.twitter.com/vuN1J3FJGq — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 3, 2019

Is there anything more pathetic than violating copyright law with a pinned Nickelback tweet pic.twitter.com/ip5jksa0aO — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) October 3, 2019

Well, if you had “Nickelback invokes trademark infringement to remove a parody video posted by the president to Twitter,” on your 2019 bingo card, today is your day. pic.twitter.com/gxZyvIsUQD — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 3, 2019

How to go from most mocked band ever to political rock hero status in one legal maneuver.

Well played, Nickelback. pic.twitter.com/Whw60L1Yjp — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) October 3, 2019

In related news, I hear Trump is declaring war on Canada tomorrow.