Okeechobee reveals 2020 lineup: Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, HAIM to play Florida festival

Vampire Weekend, photo by Ben Kaye

After taking a brief one-year hiatus, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns to Okeechobee, Florida from March 5th-8th, 2020.

Vampire Weekend, Mumford and Sons, Bassnectar, and HAIM top the newly announced 2020 lineup. Other notable acts include Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Big Gigantic, Blood Orange, Clairo, EarthGang, Flatbush Zombies, and St. Paul and The Broken Bones. Plus, Okeechobee’s PoWoW! superjam returns with an as-yet-unveiled all-star lineup.



General admission and VIP passes to Okeechobee 2020 go on sale beginning October 18th via the festival’s website.

