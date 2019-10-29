Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin, photo by Mary Kang

As revealed over the summer, electronic music producer Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never, is providing the music for the Safdie brothers’ upcoming Uncut Gems. Today, Lopatin has revealed the complete details of his soundtrack.

The forthcoming OST is due out December 13th through Lopatin’s longtime label, Warp Records. It spans a total of 17 arrangements.



For the Brooklyn-based Lopatin, this is the second film soundtrack he’s helmed for Josh and Benny Safdie following the acclaimed Good Time from 2017. That release earned the Age Of mastermind the Best Soundtrack Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)

Speaking to Variety about their partnership with Lopatin, Benny said, “I was a fan of his music… his albums are very conceptual, and he was making basically scores for movies that didn’t exist.” He added, “So when we met on Good Time, after he saw the way we were using a lot of Debussey on our film prior to that, he was like, ‘Oh let’s get deep together,’ and we’ve become very close friends.”

Pre-orders for the Uncut Gems soundtrack have begun. Find the artwork and full tracklist below.

Crime thriller Uncut Gems also opens in theaters December 13th and stars Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, “a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score,” per a synopsis. “When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. The Ballad Of Howie Bling

02. Pure Elation

03. Followed

04. The Bet Hits

05. High Life

06. No Vacation

07. School Play

08. Fuck You Howard

09. Smoothie

10. Back To Roslyn

11. The Fountain

12. Powerade

13. Windows

14. Buzz Me Out

15. The Blade

16. Mohegan Suite

17. Uncut Gems

Revisit the first Uncut Gems trailer: