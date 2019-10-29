As revealed over the summer, electronic music producer Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never, is providing the music for the Safdie brothers’ upcoming Uncut Gems. Today, Lopatin has revealed the complete details of his soundtrack.
The forthcoming OST is due out December 13th through Lopatin’s longtime label, Warp Records. It spans a total of 17 arrangements.
For the Brooklyn-based Lopatin, this is the second film soundtrack he’s helmed for Josh and Benny Safdie following the acclaimed Good Time from 2017. That release earned the Age Of mastermind the Best Soundtrack Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)
Speaking to Variety about their partnership with Lopatin, Benny said, “I was a fan of his music… his albums are very conceptual, and he was making basically scores for movies that didn’t exist.” He added, “So when we met on Good Time, after he saw the way we were using a lot of Debussey on our film prior to that, he was like, ‘Oh let’s get deep together,’ and we’ve become very close friends.”
Pre-orders for the Uncut Gems soundtrack have begun. Find the artwork and full tracklist below.
Crime thriller Uncut Gems also opens in theaters December 13th and stars Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, “a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score,” per a synopsis. “When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”
Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:
Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. The Ballad Of Howie Bling
02. Pure Elation
03. Followed
04. The Bet Hits
05. High Life
06. No Vacation
07. School Play
08. Fuck You Howard
09. Smoothie
10. Back To Roslyn
11. The Fountain
12. Powerade
13. Windows
14. Buzz Me Out
15. The Blade
16. Mohegan Suite
17. Uncut Gems
Revisit the first Uncut Gems trailer: