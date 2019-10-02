Opeth announce 2020 North American tour in support of new album In Cauda Venenum

Swedish prog-metal auteurs Opeth have notched another strong entry into their already impressive catalog with their latest album, In Cauda Venenum. Already set to tour Europe this fall in support of the new LP, the band has just announced a North American 2020 tour.

Fellow Swedish heavies Graveyard will support the monthlong stateside tour, which kicks off February 3rd at The Agora Ballroom in Cleveland and runs through a March 4th show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Among the shows are two nights at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City.



A thoughtful and throughly cerebral artist, Opeth mastermind Mikael Åkerfeldt gave insight on his preparation for the upcoming shows, offering up far more than the usual hype quote attached to tour announcement press releases:

“Right now, I’m at home practicing. Learning new songs and re-learning older songs. It’s funny how our music lies dormant in the muscle memory. There are songs I haven’t played for years, and there still there somehow. I put together the skeleton of a setlist and looking at it there’s some niceties in there. I hope. Hard to tell really. Touring in North America is always a treat. We all collectively look forward to it. Hope you are, too!”

(Read: Mikael Åkerfeldt Talks In Cauda Venenum, “Heavy” Music, and More)

In addition to the tour announcement, Opeth have also unveiled the previously unreleased track “Cirkelns Riktning” as part of the October edition of the Decibel Flexi Series. Stream the track below.

See Opeth’s tour dates below. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on October 4th via Opeth’s site, and can also be purchased here.

Opeth 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/27 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

10/29 – London, UK @ Palladium

10/31 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/01 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

11/02 – Leeds, UK @ Damnation Festival

11/03 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/05 – Utrecht, NE @ Tivoli Uredenburg

11/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage (Werk)

11/09 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/10 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

11/11 – Paris, FR @ L‘Olympia

11/13 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

11/14 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

11/15 – Nuremberg, DE @ Meistersingerhalle

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

11/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Det Kgl. Teater

12/02 – Shanghai, CH -@ Mao Livehouse

12/03 – Beijing, CH @ Mao Livehouse

12/05 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

12/06 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Tokyo

12/08 – Hong Kong, HK @ Music Zone

12/10 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

12/11 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

12/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

12/14 – Sydney, AU @ State Theatre

12/15 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

01/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

01/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Circus

01/15 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall

02/13 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Ballroom *

02/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

02/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

02/17 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus *

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

02/21 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater *

02/22 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater *

02/23 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

02/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

02/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

02/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

03/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/02 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

* = w/ Graveyard