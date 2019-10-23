Misfits' Glenn Danzig (CoS) and Jerry Only (via YouTube)

Coming off a triumphant show at Madison Square Garden this past weekend, the Misfits will keep their classic reunion going with a concert in Philadelphia this December.

Speculation swirled that the New York City gig might be their last concert following a report that key members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only had agreed to play a minimum of 10 reunion shows to settle their longstanding legal disputes. With the Madison Square Garden show marking the band’s 12th gig since reuniting, and no other shows scheduled, there was not a great deal of hope for more concerts by this lineup of the legendary horror-punk act.



However, the Original Misfits, as they’re billing themselves, will live on to see at least one more show. They’ve just announced a December 14th gig at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Opening the Philly show will be Celtic punkers Dropkick Murphys and New York hardcore veterans Agnostic Front.

Before being officially announced, the concert was teased by the Live Nation Philadelphia Twitter account, showing the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty mascot and the Misfits’ Crimson Ghost skull logo (see below).

(Read: Misfits Got Something To Say, Blow Madison Square Garden Away)

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (October 25th), but a pre-sale begins 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday (October 23rd) using the code “OGMISFITS”.

The Original Misfits were on top of their game at their Madison Square Garden show this past Saturday, playing a 27-song set that saw Only and Danzig thoroughly enjoying themselves onstage. The band’s lineup is rounded out by fellow classic member Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, and onetime Joan Jett & The Blackhearts guitarist Acey Slade.